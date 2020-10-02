https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15615070.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
251 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments