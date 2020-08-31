CA Marine Warning and Forecast

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

303 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

