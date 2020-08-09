CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep

wind driven seas between 10 and 15 ft.

* WHERE...Gales are expected south of Port Orford, with hazardous

seas warning conditions affecting the remainder of the area.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

