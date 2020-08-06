CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
318 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the
Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 8 to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon
through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather