CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
127 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020
...DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...
Areas of dense fog, with visibility of one nautical mile or less,
will impact portions of the coastal waters this morning.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes.
Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining
in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
