CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

