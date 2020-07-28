CA Marine Warning and Forecast

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

841 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 5 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

_____

