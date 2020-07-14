CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 6

to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds

and highest seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 6

to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest

winds and highest seas near Pt St George.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

10 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 12 feet. Winds N 15

to 25 kt with local gust to 35 kt to lee of Cape Mendocino.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

