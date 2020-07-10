CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

