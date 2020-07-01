CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
258 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous wind-driven seas 8 to 11 ft.
North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for all
areas between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George. Hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Gold Beach.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
