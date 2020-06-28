CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
206 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 9 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather