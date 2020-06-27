CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT..North winds 25 to 35 kt with occasional gusts up to 40 kt
with steep to very steep and hazardous wind driven seas seas 7
to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas will affect areas mainly south of Nesika
Beach and beyond 3 nm from shore into this evening, then south
of Gold beach and beyond 8 nm from shore late this evening into
Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere small craft conditions are expected.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather