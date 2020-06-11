CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

338 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM to 6 PM PDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather