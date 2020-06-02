CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
233 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have diminished below advisory level.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have diminished below advisory level.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island
CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa
Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
