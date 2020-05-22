CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
307 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt
and combined seas 5 to 7 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. Winds will be strongest
across western portion of the Santa Barbara Channel.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 10 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon
today to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 12 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 12 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 12 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 10 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon
today to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt
and combined seas 5 to 7 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. Winds will be strongest
across western portion of the Santa Barbara Channel.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 10 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon
today to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt
and combined seas 5 to 7 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. Winds will be strongest
across western portion of the Santa Barbara Channel.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 10 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon
today to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt
and combined seas 5 to 7 feet with periods of 9 seconds are
expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. Winds will be strongest
across western portion of the Santa Barbara Channel.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather