CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
255 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...NW winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 7 to
10 ft.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
