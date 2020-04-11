CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
239 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT... very steep, hazardous, wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft this
morning then 7 to 10 feet today and tomorrow. North winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning, south of Gold Beach 5 to 15
miles away from shore. Small Craft Advisory, all other areas
between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early
this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...very steep, hazardous, wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft this
morning then 6 to 10 feet today and tomorrow. North winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning, south of Gold Beach between 5
to 15 nm from shore. Small Craft Advisory, all other areas
between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early
this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet at 9 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT... very steep, hazardous, wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft this
morning then 7 to 10 feet today and tomorrow. North winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning, south of Gold Beach 5 to 15
miles away from shore. Small Craft Advisory, all other areas
between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early
this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...very steep, hazardous, wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft this
morning then 6 to 10 feet today and tomorrow. North winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning, south of Gold Beach between 5
to 15 nm from shore. Small Craft Advisory, all other areas
between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early
this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 12 feet at 10 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds continue to weaken below advisory criteria; therefore, the
advisory was allowed to expire.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather