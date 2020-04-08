CA Marine Warning and Forecast

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

248 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Conditions across the area have diminished and the advisory has

been cancelled. However, mariners should check local conditions

prior to leaving safe harbor.

_____

