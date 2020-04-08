https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15186191.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
248 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Conditions across the area have diminished and the advisory has
been cancelled. However, mariners should check local conditions
prior to leaving safe harbor.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments