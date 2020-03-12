CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

308 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the

Small Craft Advisory was cancelled.

