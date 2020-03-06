https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15110115.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
259 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
