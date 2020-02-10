CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

910 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Local gusts to 25 kt are possible today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

