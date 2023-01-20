CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

CAZ364-210115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ365-210115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Local northeast winds 15 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-210115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ362-210115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Local

north winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Local north to northeast winds 15

to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ354-210115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ355-210115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ350-210115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Local north to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph through mid morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of north winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ349-210115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s

to around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ351-210115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ352-210115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph by late

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower

60s warmer foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-210115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ547-210115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in wind sheltered locations early.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 30 mph, strongest northern and western

portions.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 western

valley. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late,

strongest across the northern portions.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations early.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning,

strongest northern and western portions.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-210115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations early.

Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ359-210115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in wind sheltered locations early.

Highs 60. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations late. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations early.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with local gusts to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ358-210115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in wind sheltered locations early.

Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations late. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations early. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ357-210115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ356-210115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ363-210115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in wind sheltered locations in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations late. Lows

in the 40s to around 50 except the upper 20s to mid 30s colder

valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in wind sheltered locations early. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ059-210115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28 except the lower to mid 30s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ054-210115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Areas of north winds

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations

to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting

to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-210115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Areas of north winds winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-210115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Local north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ340-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph this morning. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy early. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ341-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening, then northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ346-210115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s and 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ347-210115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ348-210115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ343-210115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ342-210115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40 except the upper

20s colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ344-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Local east winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ345-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ038-210115-

Cuyama Valley-

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-210115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-210115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

