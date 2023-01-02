CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

364 FPUS56 KLOX 021103

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

CAZ364-030115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ365-030115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows mid40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ087-030115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ362-030115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper40s to

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ354-030115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ355-030115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ350-030115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows mid to upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ349-030115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ351-030115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ352-030115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around

60 warmer foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s except around 60 warmer foothills. Chance of rain 30

percent.

$$

CAZ548-030115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper40s to

mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ547-030115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper30s and

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ088-030115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ359-030115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ358-030115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ357-030115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ356-030115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ363-030115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ059-030115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows mid30s to

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-030115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500

feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow developing. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet

in the morning. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing after midnight. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-030115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow developing. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm

total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet in the morning. Storm total

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow developing in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet in the morning. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-030115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Storm total snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ341-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ346-030115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then low clouds. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ347-030115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then low clouds. A 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ348-030115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then low clouds. A 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ343-030115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ342-030115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ344-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ345-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows mid30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ038-030115-

Cuyama Valley-

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows mid30s to

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper30s to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ549-030115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ550-030115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

ASR

