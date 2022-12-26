CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

420 FPUS56 KLOX 261106

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

CAZ364-270130-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ365-270130-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ087-270130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ362-270130-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ354-270130-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ355-270130-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ350-270130-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ349-270130-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ351-270130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ352-270130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s

$$

CAZ548-270130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. East

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ547-270130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-270130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ359-270130-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ358-270130-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ357-270130-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ356-270130-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ363-270130-

Santa Monica Mountains-

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ059-270130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-270130-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet in the morning. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing likely after midnight.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet in the morning. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-270130-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ341-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ346-270130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ347-270130-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ348-270130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ343-270130-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ342-270130-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s.

$$

CAZ344-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ345-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-270130-

Cuyama Valley-

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ549-270130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-270130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

