Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

CAZ364-151115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ365-151115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ087-151115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ362-151115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ354-151115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ355-151115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ350-151115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ349-151115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ351-151115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ352-151115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-151115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ547-151115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-151115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ359-151115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ358-151115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ357-151115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

CAZ356-151115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ363-151115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ059-151115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

and 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-151115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-151115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-151115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ340-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ341-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ346-151115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ347-151115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ348-151115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ343-151115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

CAZ342-151115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ344-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

CAZ345-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

CAZ038-151115-

Cuyama Valley-

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-151115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ550-151115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

208 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

