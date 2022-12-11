CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ 647 FPUS56 KLOX 111104 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 CAZ364-120200- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ365-120200- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ087-120200- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 45 mph across the higher terrain. Winds diminishing in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ362-120200- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ354-120200- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ355-120200- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ350-120200- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ349-120200- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ351-120200- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ352-120200- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. $$ CAZ548-120200- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CAZ547-120200- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ088-120200- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ359-120200- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ358-120200- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ357-120200- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60. $$ CAZ356-120200- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ363-120200- Santa Monica Mountains- 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ059-120200- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ CAZ054-120200- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-120200- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 19 to 28 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 18 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-120200- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ340-120200- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ341-120200- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ346-120200- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ347-120200- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ348-120200- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ343-120200- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ342-120200- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ344-120200- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ345-120200- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then showers likely with possible thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-120200- Cuyama Valley- 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with possible thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ549-120200- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-120200- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 304 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.