Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

CAZ364-130115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ365-130115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-130115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ362-130115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ354-130115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ355-130115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ350-130115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ349-130115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ351-130115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 warmer foothills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ352-130115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 warmer foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ548-130115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-130115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-130115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ359-130115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ358-130115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ357-130115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to around 70.

CAZ356-130115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ363-130115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

around 40 colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ059-130115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-130115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Local southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-130115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-130115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ340-130115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ341-130115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ346-130115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ347-130115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ348-130115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ343-130115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ342-130115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ344-130115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ345-130115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ038-130115-

Cuyama Valley-

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ549-130115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-130115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

257 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast

to the upper 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

