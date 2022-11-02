CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ 147 FPUS56 KLOX 021045 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 CAZ364-030015- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ365-030015- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ362-030015- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ354-030015- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ355-030015- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ547-030015- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 30s to around 40 western valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except the upper 30s western valley. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ363-030015- Santa Monica Mountains- 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys.Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-030015- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-030015- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ358-030015- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ359-030015- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ357-030015- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CAZ356-030015- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ053-030015- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-030015- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of west winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-030015- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s. West winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and foothill snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill snow showers, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and foothill snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to one inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ350-030015- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ352-030015- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid 40s to around 50 warmer foothills. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 warmer foothills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ349-030015- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest to north winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ351-030015- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ353-030015- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ346-030015- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ340-030015- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to around 60 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the lower 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland. $$ CAZ347-030015- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ348-030015- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West to northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West to northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ341-030015- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ342-030015- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower 30s colder valleys. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ343-030015- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ344-030015- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight of rain and foothill snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning in the lower elevation. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers occasionally mixing with snow in the foothills. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ345-030015- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-030015- Cuyama Valley- 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers occasionally snow in the foothills. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight chance of showers occasionally mixing with snow in the foothills. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ087-030015- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. $$ CAZ550-030015- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. $$ CAZ549-030015- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 345 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. 