CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

_____

070 FPUS56 KLOX 241052

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

CAZ364-242315-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to

94 to 100 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-242315-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ362-242315-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ354-242315-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ355-242315-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-242315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the lower to

mid 70s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ363-242315-

Santa Monica Mountains-

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

the lower to mid 50s colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except

the mid 60s to around 70 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid 80s to around

90 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

$$

CAZ548-242315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ088-242315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ358-359-242315-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the

mid to upper 50s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107 except the upper 80s to mid 90s

closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ357-242315-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ356-242315-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower

to mid 80s closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to

mid 80s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s closer

to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid to upper 80s

closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ053-242315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-242315-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-242315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ350-242315-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ352-242315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 warmer foothills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ349-242315-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s

to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ351-242315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ353-242315-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ346-242315-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ340-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-242315-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ348-242315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 90s far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except 96 to 101 far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ341-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ342-242315-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

$$

CAZ343-242315-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ344-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

60s to around 70 Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower 70s Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ345-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 90s at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 90s at low

elevations to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-242315-

Cuyama Valley-

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ087-242315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to

the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ550-242315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-242315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

352 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

Munroe

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather