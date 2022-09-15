CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

128 FPUS56 KLOX 151008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

CAZ364-160030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-160030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ087-160030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-160030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ354-160030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ355-160030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-160030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ349-160030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ351-160030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ352-160030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 80s warmer

foothills.

$$

CAZ548-160030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ547-160030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ088-160030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ359-160030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ358-160030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ357-160030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ356-160030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ363-160030-

Santa Monica Mountains-

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ059-160030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-160030-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear then partly cloudy a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-160030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s

to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-160030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the upper

60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ346-160030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s

at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-160030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ348-160030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 80s far

interior. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ343-160030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ342-160030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s except the

mid to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ345-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-160030-

Cuyama Valley-

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-160030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near

the coast to around 80 interior. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CAZ550-160030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to the upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather