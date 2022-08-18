CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

279 FPUS56 KLOX 181015

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

CAZ364-190015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-190015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ087-190015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-190015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ354-190015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ355-190015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ350-190015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ349-190015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper

60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the

lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ351-190015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ352-190015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 90s

warmer foothills. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the upper 80s warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-190015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-190015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-190015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ359-190015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-190015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70 except

around 60 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

and 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ357-190015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-190015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ363-190015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ059-190015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ054-190015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-190015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-190015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ340-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ341-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ346-190015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-190015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ348-190015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid

90s far interior.

$$

CAZ343-190015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ342-190015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the mid 70s to around

80 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid

70s Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ345-190015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s

and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 93 to 100 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 93 to

101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-190015-

Cuyama Valley-

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-190015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then patchy low clouds. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-190015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s and 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather