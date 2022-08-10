CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

643 FPUS56 KLOX 101029

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

CAZ364-110000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-110000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ087-110000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower

80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-110000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ354-110000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ355-110000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ350-110000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ349-110000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

to upper 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70

cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ351-110000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s warmer foothills. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ352-110000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ548-110000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ547-110000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ088-110000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ359-110000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-110000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ357-110000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-110000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ363-110000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-110000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 70s. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 103.

$$

CAZ054-110000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to

30 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with

Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-110000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-110000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ340-110000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the mid

50s.

$$

CAZ341-110000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ346-110000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with some clearing in

the afternoons. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ347-110000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ348-110000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far

interior. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s

far interior.

$$

CAZ343-110000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ342-110000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-110000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except the lower 70s Carrizo Plain. Highs 91 to

101.

$$

CAZ345-110000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 102 at low

elevations to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s to

around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-110000-

Cuyama Valley-

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ549-110000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-110000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

329 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 70s near the coast to the 80s to lower 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

$$

ASR

