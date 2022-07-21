CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

CAZ362-364-221300-

Malibu Coast-Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Zuma Beach, LAX, Long Beach,

Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

CAZ087-221300-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ354-355-221300-

Ventura County Beaches-Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo,

and East Ventura

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ350-221300-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ349-221300-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

CAZ365-221300-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-221300-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-221300-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ363-221300-

Santa Monica Mountains-

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ358-359-221300-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the

coast.

CAZ357-221300-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ356-221300-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to

the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer

to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s closer to the coast.

CAZ088-221300-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-221300-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West to

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-221300-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-221300-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Strongest in the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest in the

foothills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101.

CAZ352-221300-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower

to mid 70s warmer foothills. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

around 90 warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

mid 80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid to upper 80s warmer foothills.

CAZ351-221300-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 warmer foothills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ353-221300-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ345-221300-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ346-347-221300-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ348-221300-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

90s far interior. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 80s to

around 90 far interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ038-221300-

Cuyama Valley-

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ340-341-221300-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

CAZ342-221300-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the lower to

mid 50s colder valleys. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 91 to 101 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid

to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper

60s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ343-221300-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ344-221300-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid 60s to around 70 Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60

except the mid to upper 60s Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60

except the mid to upper 60s Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s except the mid to upper 60s Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-221300-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-221300-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

142 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

Thompson

