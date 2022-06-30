CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

Santa Monica Mountains-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except

the mid 60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

lower coastal slopes.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog around Paso

Robles. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 60s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper

60s lower coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

to upper 60s lower coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the mid 60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid to upper 70s lower coastal slopes.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

