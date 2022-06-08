CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

CAZ364-090015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ365-090015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ087-090015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ362-090015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Southwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ354-090015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ355-090015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ350-090015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ349-090015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 90. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ351-090015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ352-090015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-090015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-090015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except 99 to

104 western valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-090015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to around

90. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ359-090015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ358-090015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 82 to 100.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ357-090015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower

90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ356-090015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ363-090015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes

in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s lower coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s lower

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to

mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ059-090015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. West winds increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the

hills.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-090015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor. Gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas

of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ053-090015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ353-090015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper

60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s

to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ340-090015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ341-090015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ346-090015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ347-090015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

CAZ348-090015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ343-090015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 92 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ342-090015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s lower coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 lower coastal

slopes. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 lower

coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to

upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to

upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

70 lower coastal slopes.

CAZ344-090015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ345-090015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 102 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to

upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-090015-

Cuyama Valley-

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Highs 92 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-090015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

30 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-090015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

