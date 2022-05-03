CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ 800 FPUS56 KLOX 031029 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 CAZ364-032345- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ365-032345- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ362-032345- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ354-032345- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ355-032345- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ547-032345- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ363-032345- Santa Monica Mountains- 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s except the mid 40s colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ548-032345- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ088-032345- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CAZ358-359-032345- Central Ventura County Valleys- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ357-032345- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CAZ356-032345- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ053-032345- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-032345- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-032345- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to northeast. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ350-032345- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ352-032345- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ349-032345- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ351-032345- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ353-032345- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ346-032345- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. $$ CAZ340-032345- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ347-032345- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ348-032345- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ341-032345- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ342-032345- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ343-032345- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ344-032345- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ345-032345- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower 70s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-032345- Cuyama Valley- 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ087-032345- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ550-032345- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. $$ CAZ549-032345- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 329 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$