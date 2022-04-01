CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

_____

997 FPUS56 KLOX 011018

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

CAZ041-020045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-020045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-020045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-020045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-020045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-020045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-020045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except the upper 50s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the coastal slopes in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around 60 coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-020045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ088-020045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ059-020045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-020045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-020045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-020045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-020045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-020045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-020045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather