CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022 _____ 636 FPUS56 KLOX 031119 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 CAZ041-040130- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ087-040130- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ040-040130- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ039-040130- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Showers developing likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ548-040130- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ547-040130- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ046-040130- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ088-040130- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ045-040130- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ044-040130- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ059-040130- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ054-040130- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of shower. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-040130- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ052-040130- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-040130- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ035-040130- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. $$ CAZ036-040130- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ037-040130- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ051-040130- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ038-040130- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ549-040130- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Showers developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-040130- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 319 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Showers developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$