CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

568 FPUS56 KLOX 241129

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

CAZ041-250030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-250030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-250030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-250030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 60s in the

hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-250030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-250030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-250030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

around 40 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-250030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ044-250030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ045-250030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ054-250030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-250030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 19 to

28 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-250030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 27 except around 30 in the hills.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ052-250030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Local

northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy frost

in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-250030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-250030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-250030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-250030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-250030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

329 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Phillips

