CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

CAZ041-300045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ087-300045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ040-300045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

CAZ039-300045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ548-300045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ547-300045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ046-300045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ088-300045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ045-300045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ044-300045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ059-300045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Rain occasionally mixing snow in the

foothills. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the foothills.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ054-300045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation 4 to 10 inches. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 to 5500

feet. Snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation

2 to 8 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation from a dusting up to 6 inches. Lows from the mid 30s

to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Little to no snow accumulation. Storm

total snow accumulation 12 to 36 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 26 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-300045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the

40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation 11 to 22 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s

to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 12 to 19 in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ052-300045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening then partly cloudy. Storm total snow

accumulation 6 to 16 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Storm total

snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-300045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s inland. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ035-300045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ036-300045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ037-300045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ051-300045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South winds 10

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ038-300045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ549-300045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

CAZ550-300045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

Hall

