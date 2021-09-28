CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

_____

680 FPUS56 KLOX 281119

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

CAZ041-282330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-282330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ040-282330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-282330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-282330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-282330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-282330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-282330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-282330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ059-282330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-282330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-282330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-282330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s

to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-282330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s

to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ037-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-282330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ549-282330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-282330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

419 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

$$

Stewart

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather