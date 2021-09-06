CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021 _____ 515 FPUS56 KLOX 061110 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 CAZ041-062330- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ087-062330- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-062330- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ039-062330- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ548-062330- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ547-062330- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ046-062330- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. $$ CAZ044-045-062330- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s nearest the coast. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills. $$ CAZ088-062330- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ CAZ059-062330- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 91 to 101. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ054-062330- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. $$ CAZ053-062330- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ052-062330- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-035-062330- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ036-062330- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs 92 to 102 except around 80 nearest the coast. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ037-062330- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 103. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Highs 88 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ051-062330- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-062330- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ549-550-062330- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 410 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. $$ Stewart www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather