CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

_____

950 FPUS56 KLOX 031036

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

CAZ041-040030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to 90 to 100 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-040030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around

70 except the mid to upper 70s across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-040030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-040030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Below passes and canyons west of the airport...North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Below passes and

canyons west of the airport...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-040030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ547-040030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-040030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 60 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-040030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ088-040030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ059-040030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-040030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-040030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

93 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-040030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-040030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s near Buellton to mid 90s far inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s near Buellton to 100 far inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s near Buellton to 103 far

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s near Buellton to upper 90s far inland

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 80s near Buellton to mid 90s far inland

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 80s near Buellton to mid 90s far inland

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 80s near Buellton to lower 90s far inland

$$

CAZ037-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog near Paso

Robles. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-040030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 95 to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ549-040030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ550-040030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

336 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the mid

80s to mid 90s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

to lower 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

