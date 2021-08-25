CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

CAZ041-260015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower

90s inland.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-260015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast

to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-260015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-260015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. East winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid

70s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-260015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-260015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs 91 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ046-260015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in

the 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-260015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest afternoon winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ088-260015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs 96 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs 98 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ059-260015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ054-260015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to 100 at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-260015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to 100 at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-260015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-260015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s near Buellton to the mid 90s far interior. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near Buellton to the

upper 90s far interior. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 70s near Buellton to 90 to 100 farinterior. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 80 near Buellton to the mid 90s far

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from around 80 near Buellton to the mid 90s far

interior.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 near Buellton to the mid 90s far interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the around 80

near Buellton to the mid 90s far interior.

$$

CAZ037-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 91 to

103.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 86 to

101.

$$

CAZ051-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 103 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 93 to 103 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-260015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-260015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-260015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 across the interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

