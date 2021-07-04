CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

_____

600 FPUS56 KLOX 040926

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

CAZ041-050030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-050030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-050030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-050030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Below passes

and canyons, northwest to north 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler

beaches. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Below passes and canyons, northwest to north 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-050030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-050030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

100.

$$

CAZ088-050030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

$$

CAZ045-050030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ044-050030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around

80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid

80s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except around 80 nearest the

coast.

$$

CAZ046-050030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-050030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-050030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-050030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

$$

CAZ052-050030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West to northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-050030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ035-050030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-050030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to

mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-050030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 106 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-050030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

Salinas River Valley in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

Salinas River Valley in the morning. Highs 85 to 100. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid

70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

$$

CAZ038-050030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

$$

CAZ550-050030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the 70s to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-050030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

226 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s to mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper

60s to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather