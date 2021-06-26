CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

_____

876 FPUS56 KLOX 261109

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

CAZ041-270000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patch low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy

low clouds and fog in the morning and night. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low

clouds and fog in the morning and night. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-270000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low

clouds and fog in the morning and night. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ547-270000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ548-270000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low

clouds and fog in the night and morning. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-270000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower

to mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s except around 80 nearest the coast. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except the lower 70s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-270000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-270000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-270000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-270000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and

evening. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ039-270000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches. Areas of northwest to north winds 10 to 20 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph this morning increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ034-035-270000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-270000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 95 to 104 except the mid 80s to around 90 nearest

the coast. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 97 to 107 except the mid 80s to around 90 nearest

the coast. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 91 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-270000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this morning increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-270000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs 95 to 105 except the upper 80s to lower 90s

in the foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111 except the mid to upper 90s in

the foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to

mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112 except the mid to upper 90s in

the foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-270000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

94 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-270000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s to around 70. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ087-270000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s to around 90 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the 80s to around

90 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning low clouds and fog. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ550-270000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the morning and night, otherwise mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 70

near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ549-270000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

409 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather