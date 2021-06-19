CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

CAZ041-200045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except remaining

cloudy in the Malibu areas. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s

to mid 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ087-200045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-200045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. ighs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West afternoon winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

CAZ039-200045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-200045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

CAZ547-200045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except 95 to

100 western valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s.

CAZ088-200045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

CAZ045-200045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-200045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 91 to 101

except around 70 nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast.

CAZ046-200045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 70s to around

80.

CAZ054-200045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 96

to 106 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-200045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 109 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-200045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 101 to

111. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ052-200045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ035-200045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

CAZ036-200045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs 90 to 100.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from 97 to 107 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s

at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows in the 50s

to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ038-200045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ550-200045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ549-200045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

