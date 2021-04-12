CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

969 FPUS56 KLOX 121028

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

CAZ041-122330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Partial clearing in

the afternoon away from the coast. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-122330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning. Partial clearing away

from the coast in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ547-122330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ548-122330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-122330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s

coastal slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-122330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-122330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas

of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ053-122330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 30 mph this morning. Southwest to west winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy fog

and drizzle on coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West to

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy fog

and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, except patchy fog and drizzle on

coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy fog

and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-122330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, except low clouds and fog on coastal

slopes in the morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

this morning. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes after midnight. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes after midnight. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-122330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, decreasing to

15 to 25 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph late.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ039-122330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy,

except low clouds lingering at some beaches. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-122330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy,

except low clouds lingering at some beaches. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-122330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-122330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-122330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the Salinas Valley this

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-122330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-122330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-122330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly to mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-122330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-122330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather