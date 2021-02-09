CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

_____

899 FPUS56 KLOX 091132

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

CAZ041-100045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ087-100045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-100045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-100045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

wester portion in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30

mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ548-100045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-100045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning with patchy fog, then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

CAZ046-100045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-100045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-100045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 0 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s.

$$

CAZ054-100045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West to

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-100045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes in

the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from

the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ059-100045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ052-100045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s and 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the

mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-100045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-100045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 0s to around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ037-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ038-100045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ549-100045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-100045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather