CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
CAZ087-030130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around
60.
CAZ040-030130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
CAZ039-030130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ548-030130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ547-030130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
CAZ088-030130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ045-030130-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ044-030130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the
Ojai Valley.
CAZ046-030130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ054-030130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor. Gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ053-030130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
CAZ059-030130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except
around 40 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ052-030130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at
high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ034-030130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
CAZ035-030130-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the 40s to
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ036-030130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ051-030130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to
lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ037-030130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s and 50s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s
to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ038-030130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ550-030130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ549-030130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
307 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
